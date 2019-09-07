Patriots ink rising slot corner Jonathan Jones to three-year extension reportedly worth $13M guaranteed

The Patriots are tying up some looses ends and locking in a sneakily key piece to their defense on the eve of their 2019 season.

As Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Saturday, New England has signed slot corner Jonathan Jones to a three-year extension. The base value of the deal is $21 million and has a max value of $25 million. Jones, who was heading into the final year of his deal, gets $13 million guaranteed. The soon-to-be 26-year-old is now locked in with the Patriots through the 2022 season.

Jones has been yet another undrafted free agent find for the Patriots after the team inked him to a deal following the 2016 NFL Draft out of Auburn. Over the last couple of years, Jones has turned into a valuable slot corner for New England and was pivotal down the stretch last season where he was asked to carry a heavy workload.

In 48 regular season games (10 starts) in his career, Jones has totaled 98 tackles,16 passes defended, four interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

During this latest Super Bowl run, Jones was asked to cover Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill in the AFC Championship and helped hold him to just one catch for 42 yards in the overtime win.

Extending Jones now does make some sense for New England after they just went through roster cut downs that saw the defending Super Bowl champions cut ties with corners Keion Crossen and former second round pick Duke Dawson.

It also provides some solid value at a position that is seemingly getting a payday throughout the league. Slot corner Kenny Moore just received a contract with the Colts this offseason that has a max value at $40 million, while Justin Coleman signed a $36 million deal with the Lions back in March. If Jones can play at or above their level throughout the life of his new contract, the Pats will be getting a steal.