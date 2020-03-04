Patriots intend on picking up Jason McCourty's contract option for 2020, per report

The New England Patriots have a bevy of things still to cross off the offseason to-do list, but it appears like they are getting out in front of one of their questions on defense. The team intends on picking up the contract option for veteran corner Jason McCourty, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

That contract option will pay now him nearly $4 million for the 2020 season, which is strong value for someone that'll likely serve as a top-three corner on the roster next season. New England could have cleared roughly $3.8 million in cap space had they elected to release McCourty this offseason and only would have been left with a $1.75 million dead cap charge. Now that he's back in the fold for 2020, McCourty will have a $5.55 million cap hit, according to Spotrac.

McCourty first arrived to the Patriots back in 2018 via an offseason trade with the Cleveland Browns. He's proved to be a pretty reliable corner and particularly came up clutch in the midst of Super Bowl LIII when he broke up a would-be touchdown for Rams receiver Brandin Cooks. Last season with the Patriots, McCourty totaled one interception, defended six passes and had 40 tackles in 12 games played. He missed time towards the tail end of the year due to a groin injury, but has since undergone offseason surgery to repair it.

While Jason McCourty is locked in with the Patriots for next season, the jury is still out on his twin brother Devin McCourty, who is slated to hit unrestricted free agency in the coming weeks. The safety's market will be robust and told Rapoport that he is open to leaving the Patriots, the only team he has known in his decade long career, if the right situation comes about. With that said, having Jason in the fold for next season should help New England's chance at retaining him.