It's a tough time for most big-name running backs seeking big-time money. But former Vikings star Dalvin Cook isn't hurting for suitors. With multiple contract offers since his release from Minnesota, the Pro Bowler is now fielding interest from the Patriots, according to ESPN, making New England the third AFC East team to be seriously linked to the free agent.

After releasing veteran James Robinson, the Patriots are "at least intrigued" by the possibility of adding Cook, Jeremy Fowler reported recently, specifically to pair with second-year back Rhamondre Stevenson. Head coach Bill Belichick, who reunited with offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien this offseason, may be leading the charge, sensing "the urgency to improve that offense."

Other teams still believe Cook has the Dolphins atop his wish list, per Fowler, and the running back has all but confirmed as much. Aside from frequently sharing fans' social media posts linking him to his hometown team, the Miami native recently called the Dolphins' outside-zone running scheme a "perfect fit" for his skill set. Cook has also hinted he'd embrace the Jets, however, sharing reports of New York "doing their homework" on a move that would pair the ball-carrier with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Though they haven't garnered as much attention in the Cook sweepstakes, the AFC East's Bills could also be in the mix. Buffalo shuffled its RB room this offseason after losing starter Devin Singletary in free agency, and Cook's younger brother, James, is currently poised to take over the lead role. Joining the Bills might lessen his brother's responsibilities, but James has already hinted he'd embrace the opportunity to play alongside his sibling.