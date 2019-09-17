Patriots' Isaiah Wynn receives MRI results, reportedly listed as week-to-week with turf toe
It's not an injury that will end Wynn's season, but it will likely cost him at least one game
It's not the best news for Isaiah Wynn, but it could definitely be worse. The New England Patriots selected Wynn with the 23rd-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft with the hopes of upgrading the edge of their offensive line, but things didn't get off to a great start.
Wynn, a former First-Team All-SEC talent at the University of Georgia, suffered a torn Achilles in the second game of his first NFL preseason that sent him to injured reserve and ended his rookie season before it started. The Patriots were excited to have him back in the fold for 2019, and although he got off to a strong start, he'll now be sidelined for a period of time. The 23-year-old had an MRI following the team's blowout win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 and the injury in his foot has reportedly been diagnosed as turf toe, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and he'll be assessed on a week-to-week basis for now.
The injury is not deemed season-ending, though, which is great news for a second-year, former first-round pick who didn't play at all in his first year.
The loss of Wynn will be felt, but it's nothing the Patriots can't live with. They've defeated their first two opponents by a combined score of 76-3, on the heels of both their offense and defense playing excelsior football. With quarterback Tom Brady continuing to defy time but now strapped with a dynamic receiving corps led by Danny Amendola, Josh Gordon and -- until further notice -- Antonio Brown, the Patriots don't exactly need Wynn in Week 3 to likely dismantle a New York Jets team that is now on their third starting quarterback in as many weeks.
With Sam Darnold out indefinitely with mononucleosis and Trevor Siemian having suffered what looks to be a major ankle injury in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, it's unlikely an 0-2 Jets team led by Luke Falk will put up much of a fight against Brady and Co. The Patriots would like to have Wynn back as soon as possible, but they'll undoubtedly manage until he returns.
