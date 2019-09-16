Patriots' Isaiah Wynn reportedly to undergo MRI after suffering toe injury in win over Dolphins
Tom Brady's blindside blocker could miss some time
The New England Patriots registered a huge 43-0 win against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but they also suffered a loss.
Left tackle Isaiah Wynn left the game after just 11 snaps and did not return. Ian Rapoport reported that the former University of Georgia star suffered a toe injury, and it "sounds like" he will have an MRI to get it checked out on Monday. The severity of the injury is unknown, but if it's turf toe, then he is expected to miss some time.
The Patriots' No. 23 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft missed his entire rookie season after he tore his Achilles in the second game of the preseason. Through the first two games of this year, Wynn has impressed as Tom Brady's blindside blocker. He's only been sacked three times so far this season, but if Wynn misses some time, Brady's protection will definitely take a hit.
Through two games, New England has looked like the best team in the NFL. They dropped a combined 77 points on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dolphins, and have given up just three points.
Adding wide receiver Antonio Brown has just made this already dominant offensive attack better, as he recorded four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown on Sunday.
