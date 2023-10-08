J.C. Jackson's short-lived stint with the Chargers did not go as planned. And it apparently included the big-money cornerback refusing to take the field for his own team, with NFL Media reporting Sunday that Jackson repeatedly rejected coaches' requests to play against the Raiders in Week 5, prior to his trade to the Patriots after the game.

Signed to a five-year, $82.5 million deal in 2022 free agency, Jackson was active for the Chargers' matchup with Las Vegas on Oct. 1, but he did not take a snap. That's reportedly not for lack of effort from Los Angeles staffers, who attempted to persuade the former All-Pro to replace an injured Michael Davis in the third quarter. Jackson instead stood "on the sideline with his shoes untied," per NFL Media, repeatedly declining the opportunity to play.

This came a week after Jackson was deactivated for the Chargers' Week 3 game against the Vikings, despite not having an injury designation. It also came amid an arrest warrant being issued for a previous criminal speeding charge, and a year after his anticipated L.A. debut was riddled by multiple injuries and demotions.

Jackson was traded to the Patriots, his original team, this past Thursday as part of a swap of future late-round draft picks. His camp told NFL Media that his unpredictable game-day availability actually dates back to his time with New England, when he would "sometimes sit out the opening series of a half in order to get warmed up." Jackson found much more success with the Patriots from 2018-21, totaling 25 interceptions in four years, including an NFL-leading nine in 2020.