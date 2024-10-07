New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was arrested Saturday on assault and drug possession charges following an incident in Braintree, Massachusetts, local police announced Monday.

Police say there was an altercation between two people at a home that led to Peppers' arrest. The 29-year-old, who is expected to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court, is expected to be charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and possession of a Class B drug that authorities believe was cocaine, per CBS Boston.

Peppers did not play in New England's Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The veteran was initially listed as questionable for that matchup and later downgraded to out on Saturday. It was assumed to be due to a shoulder injury that limited him at practice last week, but this off-field incident now brings Peppers' absence into focus.

"We are aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating," the Patriots said in a statement, via NFL Media. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Peppers joined the Patriots in 2022 and had developed into a key piece to the secondary, inking a three-year, $30 million extension in late July. He was also named a team captain for the first time this season. The veteran entered the league as a first-round draft choice of the Cleveland Browns in 2017 out of Michigan and also had a stint with the New York Giants before landing in Foxborough.