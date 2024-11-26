On Monday, New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was removed from the league's Commissioner Exempt List, meaning he can participate in all team activities and play in games. Peppers was arrested for assault and drug possession in Massachusetts, leading to him being placed on the list on Oct. 9.

The league is continuing to investigate the matter and the Patriots acknowledged that this is an ongoing situation.

"The league has removed Jabrill Peppers from the commissioner's exempt list. After missing the past seven games, he will now return to the active roster," the Patriots said in a statement. "We understand that the league's investigation into the matter will continue, as will the legal process. We will await the outcome of both before making any further comment."

Peppers, 29, was arrested after police responded to an altercation between two people on Oct. 5 at around 4 a.m. ET. Court documents state that a woman told police that Peppers choked her at least six times, pushed her down the stairs, hit her, took off her clothing and put her outside.

Police then charged Peppers with assault and battery on an intimate partner, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and strangulation. He was also charged with possession of a Class B drug after cocaine was found in his wallet.

In a hearing on Oct. 7, the Patriots safety pled not guilty to the charges and was released on $2,500 bail.

"We have evidence that completely contradicts the alleged victim's story. I expect my client to be fully exonerated," Peppers' attorney Marc Brofsky told reporters after the hearing.

A jury trial is set for Jan. 22.