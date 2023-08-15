New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones was set to appear in East Boston Municipal Court on Friday for a probable cause hearing stemming from his June 16 arrest at Logan International Airport, but that hearing has since been pushed to Sept. 15, according to NBC Sports Boston. Instead, Jones is accompanying the Patriots as they travel to Green Bay for joint practices and their eventual preseason exhibition with the Packers on Saturday.

Jones, who was reportedly traveling to Arizona at the time, was arrested in June at Logan International after two firearms were discovered in his carry-on luggage, according to Massachusetts State Police. The second-year cornerback was then charged with two counts of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card, unlawful possession of a fireman, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Jones was later arraigned in East Boston Municipal Court, pleaded not guilty, and posted $30,000 bail. Jones' attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio, said following his arrest that he had "no intention" of bringing guns into the airport that day and added that "the evidence is going to show that he had no knowledge of what was going on."

In light of this hearing being pushed, legal expert Michael McCann theorized that it could be a sign that there is a plea deal in the works and said that "is the most likely outcome in how this case ends."

Of course, even if Jones was able to reach a plea deal, he would still be open to punishment from the NFL under the league's personnel conduct policy. That said, if he were to avoid jail time, that would give Jones the best avenue to avoid being cut by New England.

Jones has practiced with the team throughout training camp and has even seen time working with the first-team defense at one of the outside corner positions. When asked about his arrest during his lone availability to the media this summer, Jones declined to comment on the situation and simply said, "When I get out here on the football field, it's all ball."

The Patriots selected Jones with the No. 121 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. In 13 games played (two starts) for the team during his rookie year, Jones totaled 30 tackles, broke up six passes, and recorded two interceptions. The 25-year-old was also suspended by the team at the end of the regular season.