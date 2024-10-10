Jacoby Brissett was benched after five games as the New England Patriots starting quarterback. Brissett was already the bridge quarterback until the Patriots felt Drake Maye was ready to become the starter.

Whether Maye was ready or not, the Patriots were set to make the change. The offense didn't perform and neither did Brissett.

It doesn't make the benching any easier.

"I don't think words can really describe how tough it is,' Brissett said, via ABC 7 in Boston. "I told somebody this the other day, 'I've been through harder things in my life. I'm sure this won't be the last time I go through something hard. So I'll be all right.'"

Brissett is 30th in the NFL in completion rate (58.5%) and 32nd in touchdown rate (1.5%). He's 31st in yards per attempt (5.2) and 29th in passer rating (74.2). The Patriots are one of the worst offenses in the NFL as a result, so they're looking for a spark in the passing game.

This is why they are turning to Maye, whom Brissett is behind 100%.

"Drake asked me how I'm doing and I'm like, 'Man, if you're worried about me, you're worried about the wrong thing right now,'" Brissett said. "I can take care of myself. I obviously appreciated that, but I'll be all right."

Brissett mentioned how tough it is to lose the job, unsure of what his role will be outside of being a veteran leader. He's here to support Maye and whatever he needs.

"No malice in my heart towards (Maye)," Brissett said. "I just want the best for him and very excited for him."