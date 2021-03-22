The New England Patriots have been the most active team when it comes to landing free agents this offseason, as Bill Belichick didn't waste any time chasing and acquiring exactly who he wanted. One of those signings was versatile defensive back Jalen Mills, who wore many different hats in the secondary during his five seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Mills recorded a career-high 74 combined tackles and notched his first 1.5 sacks in his first season at safety in 2020, but now has a chance to work under one of the greatest NFL coaches of all time.

Mills had quite a wild first encounter with Belichick at the Patriots' facilities, as he couldn't believe he was meeting the legend in the flesh. Recently, he told reporters about how it all went down:

"I was talking to the nutritionist in the cafeteria. He was talking to me, telling me about the meal plans and how everything goes and works out as far as the food and the diet and all of that type of stuff. I'm about to walk out of the cafeteria and I just hear, 'Hey, Jalen.' So I turned, around, and it's Coach, right? In my mind, I'm saying, 'OK, this is Coach.' But it really didn't click that it was Coach Belichick. So, he's just talking to me, telling me, 'Happy to have you. Glad for you to be here. I'm excited for you to be here.' "And I literally turned my back to him, and I screamed out loud, 'This is Coach Belichick.' 'This is,' excuse my language but I'm like, 'This is (expletive) Coach Belichick.' Like, I screamed it loud. And then I turned back around, and he was still like monotone, regular, just having a casual conversation. I'm freaking out, and I was like, 'My fault, Coach. One more thing, I gotta cut you off. I don't want to disrespect you, but Coach, you're a legend to me. I'm happy to be here.' He was like, 'Same, man. Happy for you to be here. Can't wait to get going and coach you up.' That was definitely a highlight of my moment outside of, of course, making it official and signing my contract, meeting him and also meeting Mr. Kraft."

Mills thought it was pretty funny that Belichick didn't have any kind of reaction to his profane outburst.

"He didn't change his vocal tone," Mills said. "It was like he was used to it, like he was a rock star."

According to Spotrac, Mills' new four-year contract with New England includes $9 million fully guaranteed and $6.5 million in 2021. Belichick is probably just as excited to have a player like Mills in the fold, who he can use in a variety of different ways in his defensive scheme.