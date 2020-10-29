New England Patriots running back James White lost his father in a car accident that occurred in South Florida in September. The crash also left his mother, Lisa White, in critical condition. White gave an update on his mom's health during a media session on Wednesday, and said that she is getting better.

"Everybody (home) in Florida's doing better. My mom's doing better, as well. She's progressing physically. Obviously, a lot going on in her mind and things of that nature. But she's continued to progress," the running back said. "I am trying to be there for her and obviously it is a tough situation. She is just trying to wrap her mind around everything still. Kind of a lot going on, but I am just trying to be there for her and all my family as well."

White added that he checks in with her every day and that she has been able to talk with her grandchildren over FaceTime often.

Following the crash, White spent time away from the team and his teammates and coaches showed support for the three-time Super Bowl champion. White commented on how crucial that support has been.

"We have great guys in this locker room that we stay together on and off the football field," he said. "So those guys have helped me through this whole thing. I am just going to keep pushing forward, and like I said, do whatever I can to help my team win."

In his four games played this year, White has 51 rushing yards and 136 receiving yards.