Professional sports across the country have gotten off the ground over the last few weeks, but it hasn't gone without some hiccups as they continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Already, there have been issues surrounding both the NBA and (more seriously) the MLB as they have started to resume their regular seasons/exhibitions. In baseball, the Miami Marlins were forced to cancel their home opener due to a coronavirus outbreak within the club.

Baseball is of particular note as it relates to the NFL because the MLB is the only other sport out of the four majors in North America that is going forward without a bubble concept, similar to what the NFL is hoping to accomplish later this summer, fall, and winter. For this to go off without mass infection, thousands of NFL players, coaches, and other personnel will need to take extreme caution whenever they are outside of the team facilities.

In theory, this method could work, but it'll certainly be put to the test over the next six months. On Sunday's edition of "Double Coverage" (which aired prior to the news surrounding the Marlins), Patriots corner Jason McCourty explained that he is hopeful that the NFL can pull it off, but is admittedly a bit skeptical.

"I'm not going to lie, for me as a fellow player, I go on social media and it makes me very nervous to think there will be a season," McCourty said. "Because I've gone on social media and seen guys posting a video in a nightclub, and it's just like, 'Yo, we're attempting to play football. That's not going to be OK.'

"You see guys working out in one city on a Monday, working out in another city on a Tuesday and another city the next week, and it's just like, 'Dang, well if they're working out here, here and here, that means you've got to be traveling and you come across however many people.' Or you see a guy posting pictures and there's hundreds of (people), so for me, it is nerve-wracking.

"Those are the things that, for me, make it nervous to say, 'Are we going to be able to have an entire season?' Because of small things like that go a long way. … Because it only takes one person testing positive, you come into the building, and that thing will spread like wildfire."

The NBA has taken hyper precaution as it relates to any players possibly being exposed. For example, Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams is currently forced to quarantine for 10 days inside the Orlando bubble after he picked up food at a strip club in Atlanta during an excused absence due to a family matter. While the NBA has some safety nets for these types of incidents, the NFL isn't working within a bubble, which opens up a greater chance for a possibly infected individual to fall between the cracks.

The NFL and NFLPA did, however, agreed to certain punishments that can be handed down to players if they partake in activities that are deemed a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. For example, players are not allowed to go to bars and/or nightclubs where more than 15 people will be in attendance. If they are found participating in such activities, they'll be subject to a fine and reportedly would not be paid for any games they miss due to a positive test. McCourty noted during "Double Coverage" it would be "extremely dumb" to do any of the activities on the "high risk" list at this time.

While the Patriots corner seems like he's on board with how to operate under these unprecedented times, working outside of the blueprint of a bubble does create a potential house of cards scenario for any league so it'll be up to each individual to make sure the game stays afloat.