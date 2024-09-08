The New England Patriots entered Sunday's Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals as underdogs. In fact, they aren't favored to win a single game this season. However, after a stunning victory behind new head coach Jerod Mayo, perhaps bettors should reconsider how they view New England going forward.

Mayo has yet to prove himself at the head-coaching position, but got a little closer to convincing people he can turn this team around after Week 1. The Patriots shocked most by defeating quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals 16-10, making a huge statement in Cincinnati.

With the victory, Mayo becomes the first head coach in Patriots history since 1991 to win their rookie coaching debut, when Dick MacPherson last achieved the feat, according to the CBS broadcast. In his two seasons as an NFL head coach, both with the Patriots, MacPherson went 8-24.

The odds had the Bengals big favorites at -8.5 entering the game, yet from the start the Patriots had control of the game.

New England took advantage of the mismatches, relying on the strengths of its defense against the weakness of Cincy's offensive line. Without wide receiver Tee Higgins, Burrow had fewer options, which didn't help him in getting the ball out quickly. The Patriots were able to pressure him throughout the day and sacked him three times.

Ja'Marr Chase, who ended up playing despite being questionable with an illness while also seeking a new record extension, didn't do much damage (6-62-0) against New England's defense, which was the story of the game as the unit forced two key takeaways. The Bengals, who had just two fumbles lost last season, had two just today.

On offense, Patriots run game was where it needed to be to secure the win, with Rhamondre Stevenson finishing with 120 yards on 25 carries, with one touchdown.

Before we could see him in a game, it was hard to really know if Mayo made the right call starting Jacoby Brissett over No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye. Based on today alone, Brissett's ability to audible and extend plays with his legs makes it clear what Mayo saw all offseason that made him make that call.

Mayo will likely never catch up to the legacy of his successor Bill Belichick, but he can say he's done something Belichick never did: Win his first game as the head coach. Belichick's first game as the Patriots coach came on Sept. 3, 2000, and his team fell to Tony Dungy's Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-16.

The Patriots start the season 1-0, while one of the AFC favorites, the Cincinnati Bengals, have another year of starting off the season slow. New England will host the Seattle Seahawks next week and Cincinnati will head to Arrowhead to face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.