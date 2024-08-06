FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk may be headed to a new team and one squad in the conversation is the New England Patriots. The Patriots offense could use a boost and according to reports, the trade would involve sending a veteran wide receiver and a package of picks to the Niners in return.

While speaking to the media ahead of training camp on Tuesday, Mayo acknowledged the rumors before anyone had the chance to ask. Instead of pouring out details of what's going on behind the scenes, he took a page from his former coach.

"I know what all you guys want to know," Mayo said, referencing the rumors. "One thing I did learn from Bill [Belichick] was I just don't talk about players on other teams. Just let me go ahead and say that now. I remember as a player, I appreciated that. I appreciated that the only opinions that mattered were inside the walls. So I'm still trying to apply that now."

The first-year coach said he "can't" confirm the reports, doubling down that he is "just focused on the guys in the room."

When asked about whether there has been ongoing talks, he said, "I'll be honest with you, that's more of an [executive vice president of player personnel] Elliot [Wolf] question. Right now I'm focused on the guys out here. The New England Patriots," he said.

The Patriots receiver room includes Kendrick Bourne, who is reportedly the veteran receiver involved in the trade talks, DeMario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, K.J. Osborn, Jalen Reagor, Kawaan Baker, Ja'Lynn Polk, Javon Baker and JaQuae Jackson.

Mayo complimented the group, saying they are getting better every day, but acknowledged that as a team they are always looking to improve, whether that's "through cuts or trades."

Mayo's approach is being transparent with his players and noted that he did speak to Bourne after seeing the player's name in the Aiyuk reports.

"Honestly, I did talk to him this morning, and it was a good conversation," Mayo said. "Once again, I feel like the story is so much further along than anything else, I just wanted to clear the air. I do believe in being transparent with the players and really just setting those guys at ease."

The Patriots are still looking to come to an agreement with outside linebacker Matt Judon, who's publicly expressed that he wants an extension and wants to remain with the team for the remainder of his career. Mayo said the team is not waiting to see how other potential deals, like Aiyuk, work out before offering something to Judon.

"Everything is its own independent move," Mayo said.