The New England Patriots decided to bench starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson prior to the start of Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers -- but didn't.

Head coach Jerod Mayo told pregame shows that Antonio Gibson would start over Stevenson about 20 minutes prior to game time. Mayo told Scott Zolak of 98.5 The Sports Hub and indicated the same to NFL Network color commentator Ross Tucker, before starting Stevenson once the game was underway.

What led to the change of heart for Mayo? The Patriots head coach wouldn't say after the 40-7 loss to the Chargers, and Stevenson only had just two carries.

"Look, it's a coach's decision," Mayo said. "So I'll leave it at that."

Stevenson had just one yard on his two carries as Gibson received the majority of the work. Gibson had 12 carries for 63 yards. Midway through the third quarter, Gibson had five carries for six yards and Stevenson had two carries for one.

The Patriots had just 96 rushing yards and averaged 4.8 yards per carry in dropping their fifth straight game. New England ensured its second consecutive season with a .300-or-lower win percentage, the first time the Patriots have reached marks this low since 1968 and 1969 -- when they were the Boston Patriots in the AFL.

This reverse course by Mayo doesn't help his candidacy to return for a second season, even if reports are indicating he's expected to return.

"I'm always under pressure and it's been that way for a very long time," Mayo said. "Not just when I became the head coach of the Patriots. I'm okay. Look, I always do what's best for the team."