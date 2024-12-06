Jerod Mayo had big shoes to fill when he became the coach of the New England Patriots, replacing eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick. It hasn't been the smoothest of rides for Mayo, as he's dealt with a rebuilding process, a quarterback competition and has made some questionable choices, and comments, along the way.

The Patriots are on their bye week, sitting at 3-10 and already eliminated from the playoffs. While rookie Drake Maye, who got his first start in Week 6, has been a beacon of hope for the team, the defense, thought to be the team's strength after an impressive 2023, has regressed.

Some have criticized Mayo's approach and even he has admitted that he wishes he could take some words back or make a different call on the field. The first-year HC said he will learn from the mistakes this year and predicts progress as he enters Year 2.

"I always try to reflect after the games, and now we're in the bye week, so there's definitely a chance, an opportunity to reflect on the entire season up until this point and what we need to do going forward. Now in saying that, I still have a lot to learn as well as the head coach of this football team, and I understand that," Mayo said, via NBC Sports Boston. "It's a very different role. In saying that -- I tell the players the same thing -- the biggest jump you'll ever have in your career is from Year 1 to Year 2, as far as becoming a better player, a better professional."

Mayo was with the team before this season, but in a different role as a linebackers coach. The pressure as a head coach is obviously a lot higher and Mayo admits that he hasn't handled every situation as he should've.

"I'm sure, 100%, that I will be a better coach in Year 2 than I am in Year 1," he said. "I would also say when you're out there on the field, for me at least, I'm always trying to do what's best for the football team, and we're always trying to win every single football game. Now … are there times when we could've been more aggressive? Absolutely."

There was a lot of outside confusion a the beginning of the season in terms of New England's plan when it came to Maye, as Jacoby Brissett was named the starter Week 1. The offensive line struggles were a major issue and Maye's development paired with a weak O-line was concerning for the team.

Eventually Maye was named QB1, and whether he should've started sooner can be debated, but Mayo is happy where his quarterback stands now and is looking forward to how he can improve.

"I think right now everyone's like, 'Well, maybe that was the right move because he's playing at a high level,' In saying that, [Maye] still has a lot of room to grow. But at the same time, we felt like this is the development plan for the starting quarterback, the most important piece on the team. And we feel like we're in a good place."

There will be a spotlight on Mayo next year and his job could be on the line if these struggles continue. While first-year woes are anticipated, there will be a higher bar for him to reach next season, especially with a full year of Maye.