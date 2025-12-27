Some of the NFL's rivalries have been true back-and-forth affairs over the years. The animus between the New England Patriots and New York Jets, however, has been largely one-sided, as New York has only won twice since 2016 and largely suffered at the hands of Tom Brady during the legend's heyday. Drake Maye will look to keep the tradition alive when the Patriots visit the Meadowlands in Week 17, and he should have extra motivation as the Pats can clinch the AFC East with a win and a Buffalo Bills loss in their game with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Patriots are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Patriots vs. Jets odds from DraftKings, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Before making any Patriots vs. Jets picks of your own, you have to see the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Patriots vs. Jets on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 28

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Patriots vs. Jets betting preview

Odds: Patriots -13.5, Over/Under 42.5

New England is 10-5 against the spread and 9-6 to the Over. New York is 7-8 against the spread and 9-6 to the Over. The Patriots have hit three straight Overs, while the Jets have failed to cover in three straight outings.

Patriots vs. Jets SGP

Over 42.5

Hunter Henry anytime touchdown scorer

Brady Cook Under 0.5 passing touchdowns

Bet it at DraftKings:

Model's Patriots vs. Jets score prediction, picks

The Jets win in just 25% of the model's simulations but offer money line betting value as sizable underdogs. New York covers the hefty spread in 57% of the simulations. The Over hits in 53% of the sims.

Patriots vs. Jets score prediction: Patriots 28, Jets 17

Want more Week 17 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for New England Patriots vs. New York Jets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 17 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.