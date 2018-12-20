Patriots' Josh Gordon stepping away from football to focus on his mental health
Gordon has played well since being traded to the Patriots but will now be out for an undetermined amount of time
The New England Patriots will be playing without Josh Gordon for a while. Gordon announced on Thursday morning that he has decided to step away from the team in order to focus on his mental health.
"I take my mental health very seriously at this point to ensure I remain able to perform at the highest level," Gordon wrote. "I have recently felt like I could have a better grasp on things mentally. With that said, I will be stepping away from the football field for a bit to focus on my mental health. I would like to thank Coach Belichick, Mr. Kraft, as well as countless others within the Patriots organization for their continued support. I want to thank my fans for their support as well as I continue down the path getting back to 100%."
It marks the second time during the 2018 season that Gordon has announced an intention to take time away for mental health reasons. He did the same thing while in training camp with the Browns, though he ultimately returned to the team soon after.
Gordon was traded to the Patriots earlier this season in exchange for a late-round draft pick. In 11 games with the team, he has caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns, emerging as a valuable downfield threat for Tom Brady while also apparently becoming a "reliable" player and person, according to teammate Rob Gronkowski.
According to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, however, Gordon is facing another suspension for violating the terms of his reinstatement under the NFL's substance abuse policy.
Gordon has obviously been very open about his struggles with addiction, including the fact that he used to play games and practice while high and/or drunk while he was in Cleveland. He was suspended for violating the substance abuse policy on several occasions, and also by the Browns themselves for violating team rules. He applied for and was granted a conditional reinstatement late last year.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best bets: Seahawks upset Chiefs
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 16 of the NFL season
-
Weddle doesn't hold Chargers grudge
Weddle did not appreciate how the Chargers cast him aside and mistreated him during his final...
-
Draft: Prospects in Texas Bowl
A QB whose dad's an NFL coach and a dynamic wideout headline the prospects to watch in this...
-
NFL Draft: Prospects in Pinstripe Bowl
Wisconsin's stellar blocking trio and two Miami defensive backs headline the prospects to watch...
-
2019 NFL Draft Order: Fixing the Jets
The 2018 season is a lost cause but can the Jets rebound in 2019?
-
QB Rankings: Rivers is NFL's best QB
Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL 1-32 before Week 16 of the NFL season