Patriots' Julian Edelman may have derailed potential school shooting in Michigan

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman may have thwarted a school shooting in Michigan with some quick thinking after he received an ominous message on Instagram last month.

During a trip to Texas in March, Edelman was spending some time with former teammate Danny Amendola and while the two were hanging out, the Patriots wide receiver shared a picture of the two players on Instagram. At some point after the picture was shared, Edelman received a disturbing message from one of his followers that simply said, "Dude, there is a kid in your comment section says he's going to shoot up a school, i think you should alert the authority."

With the shootings in Parkland, Florida, fresh on his mind, Edelman knew he had to tell someone. "With the emotions of what happened, and I have a kid now, I said, holy Toledo, what is going on," Edelman said in an interview with the New York Times. The NYT broke the news of the incident.

First, Edelman called his assistant, Shannen Moen, and asked her to look for the comment, so that they could verify that it was actually real. After some searching, Moen tracked down the comment, which said, "I'm going to shoot my school up watch the news."

Although the comment has since been erased, the New York Times managed to get a screen shot of it.

This comment was left on Julian Edelman's Instagram page. Instagram via NYT

Multiple people on Edelman's Instagram account reacted just minutes after the comment was left.

Many of Julian Edelman's followers were concerned by a comment on one of his photos. Instagram

After locating the comment, Moen called the authorities in Boston, which is where she was located. From there, police made an emergency records request and eventually were able to determine that the comment came from an IP address in Port Huron, Michigan.

After police in Michigan were contacted, they headed to a home in Port Huron, where they located a 14-year-old boy, who admitted to making the threat. It may not have been an empty threat, either, because authorities found two rifles in the boy's home that both belonged to his mom.

The 14-year-old, who's currently in a juvenile detention center, has been charged with a felony crime of making a false report of a threat of terrorism.

Although Edelman helped thwart the attack, he's giving all the credit for the save to the man on Instagram who originally alerted him to the threat.

"Thankfully, this kid said something," Edelman said. "We're going to send him something, a care package, just for his work. He's the real hero."