Patriots' Julian Edelman sounds off on Spygate 2 controversy: 'It's pretty much a joke'

Julian Edelman had nothing to do with the Patriots' latest videotape incident, but he's one of many players who have had to answer questions regarding the team's latest controversy. And the wide receiver isn't happy about it.

The Patriots are trying to win the AFC East and have a big game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday. Spygate 2 is the furthest thing from Edelman's mind.

"Yeah, that's pretty much a joke," Edelman said, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. "We haven't even thought about it, honestly. We've been thinking about other things. It's funny, but it is what it is. I don't know, it's ridiculous. My focus is on the Buffalo Bills."

The NFL is still investigating the matter in which New England hired a video crew to film an episode of the team's web series "Do Your Job," in which they follow the work of an advance scout. Video released by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports shows Bengals staffers calling out the Patriots videographers for clearly filming the Cincinnati Bengals sideline, which is a violation of NFL rules. The Patriots admitted to "inappropriately filming the field," but also said the film crew consisted of independent contractors, even though eight minutes of B-roll footage was shot.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league will make a decision when they gather all the information. There is no timeline for when a decision or potential punishment will come.

"It's under review," Goodell said, via NFL.com. "We're going to be thorough. We're going to take our time and make sure we look at everything that's pertinent here and make a decision."

The Patriots could be facing some significant penalties, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. The Patriots could be staring at some major fines and could even have a draft pick taken away, La Canfora said.

The Patriots may not believe Spygate II is a controversy inside their locker room, but until the NFL makes a decision, there will continue to be questions about it.