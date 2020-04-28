Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser plans to remove controversial tattoo: 'This is not who I am'
The fifth-round pick drew had previously planned to cover up a design linked to a far-right group
Days after pledging to cover up a tattoo associated with a far-right militia group, New England Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser has taken his commitment one step further. A fifth-round draft pick by the team over the weekend, the rookie told WBZ-TV (CBS Boston) on Monday that he plans to remove the design from his arm altogether.
"As soon as I saw what it was linked to on Saturday, it was exactly that time I knew I had to get it totally taken off my body," Rohrwasser said. "I said cover it up but I want to get it removed from my body. It's shameful that I had it on there ignorantly."
A standout special teamer at Rhode Island and Marshall before landing with the Patriots, the 23-year-old Rohrwasser was the subject of much social media debate upon being drafted, with some on Twitter posting pictures of his tattooed arm. The ink in question, featuring the Roman numeral "III" encircled by 13 stars, is also the logo of The Three Percenters, a right-wing militia movement named after the roughly 3 percent of colonists who took up arms against the British. The group openly resists what they perceive as government infringement on the Constitution and is classified by the Anti-Defamation League as an extremist group.
Rohrwasser said he got the tattoo when he was 18, and said he was unaware that it was anything more than "an American sentiment" of patriotism.
"It was described to me as the percentage of colonists that rose up against the authoritarian government of the British," he told CBS Boston. "I was like 'Wow, that is such an American sentiment. A patriotic sentiment.' Coming from a military family, I thought that really spoke to me. I always was proud to be an American. I'm very proud to be an American."
After witnessing the reaction to pictures of his tattoo and realizing the logo's association with hate groups, Rohrwasser has expressed regret for not removing the tattoo earlier.
"I'm sorry for all my friends and family that have to defend me," he said. "Putting them in that compromising position is one of the biggest regrets I'll ever have. To them, I'm sorry. I'm going to learn from this. I'm going to take ownership of it. This is not who I am. No matter what, that's not who I am. Hopefully you will all find that out."
