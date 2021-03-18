The Patriots recently received a fourth-round compensatory pick for losing Kyle Van Noy in free agency in 2020. And while they did not have his services last season, the New England is welcoming Vay Noy back into the fold for the 2021 season. Van Noy and the Patriots agreed to a two-year deal that is worth up to $13.2 million, according to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo.

The veteran linebacker announced Wednesday night via social media that he is coming back to New England. The addition of Van Noy is the latest in a series of moves the Patriots have made over the past week. Among the Patriots' big signings include tight end Hunter Henry, receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, linebacker Matt Judon, defensive back Jalen Mills, and offensive tackle Trent Brown. The team also re-signed quarterback Cam Newton earlier this month.

The 40th overall pick in the 2014 draft, Van Noy spent his first two-plus NFL seasons in Detroit before he was traded to New England midway through the 2016 season. Van Noy helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl that season and would help the Patriots appear in three consecutive Super Bowls during his first three years in New England. During his first go-around with the Patriots, Van Nay tallied 221 tackles, 16.5 sacks, two interceptions and five forced fumbles.

Van Noy inked a four-year, $51 million deal with the Dolphins last offseason before he was released by Miami on March 10. Van Noy, who will turn 30 on March 26, tallied 69 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during his lone season in Miami.

After a 7-9 season in 2020, it appears that Bill Belichick and the Patriots will be significantly more competitive in 2021. In general, the AFC East -- the Patriots' playground for 20 years -- is setting up to be one of the NFL's toughest divisions going forward.