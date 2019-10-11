Patriots' Kyle Van Noy says Daniel Jones was 'trippin' for continuing to test Stephon Gilmore

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Daniel Jones made the rookie mistake of testing an All-Pro veteran not once, but multiple times on Thursday night.

In the New York Giants' 35-14 defeat at the hands of the New England Patriots, the No. 6 overall pick decided to throw in the direction of New England's Stephon Gilmore, who is in the conversations for the league's best corner. Spoiler: It didn't go well for the Duke product.

Gilmore was able to breakup four passes on the night, recorded an interception and one of those four breakups also led to a John Simon interception in what was an absolutely dominant effort.

"He threw it me the first play," Gilmore said of facing Jones. "I'm like, 'OK, it's going to be this type of game.' So, I was happy he kept throwing. Just keep making plays."

The Patriots are 6-0 after beating the Giants and there's a lot to go over. Fortunately, John Breech and Sean Wagner-McGough are here to break everything down on the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast. Listen to the full show below and be sure to subscribe for daily NFL goodness.

Jones decided to go continually go at Gilmore over the course of the night which was puzzling to Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who was able to pick up a Daniel Jones fumble for a touchdown of his own.

"Yeah, he's tripping," Van Noy said when asked if he was surprised when Jones continued to attack Gilmore.

Jones was 15-of-31 on the the night for 161 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. Along with Gilmore and Simon, safety Duron Harmon was able to come down with a pick.

"I think there was a little confusion," Van Noy said of Jones facing this stout New England defense. "He held the ball at times."

While Jones did turn the ball over, he also had a 64-yard touchdown throw to Golden Tate and had the Giants in this game all the way until the fourth quarter. He did that without the likes of injured running backs Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman along with tight end Evan Engram and receiver Sterling Shepard. That effort, while it came with a defeat this time, has seemingly earned the respect of Van Noy and the Patriots.

"He has good potential," the linebacker said. "He's going to be good. I mean, he's a big kid, he's fast, has a good arm, I think he'll be pretty good."

High praise from one of the leader on what is on pace to be an all-time defense.