The New England Patriots opened up mandatory minicamp on Monday and were missing two pivotal pieces, one on each side of the ball. However, it's for two different reasons.

In the case of starting defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, ESPN reports he is holding out due to his contract situation. The 33-year-old signed a four-year contract with the Patriots in March of 2021 that had a base value of $11.5 million. This coming season he has a base salary of $2 million. This latest report from ESPN notes that Guy, who has since changed agents, is looking for an adjustment to his contract.

Guy has been with the Patriots since 2017 and has carved out a sizable role starting along the defensive line. In 14 games played last season, he totaled 46 tackles, two sacks, and had five quarterback hits.

As for starting offensive tackle Trent Brown, he did not report to minicamp on Monday due to travel issues. His flight to New England was canceled due to hail storm that occurred in Texas, according to Mass Live. Brown is entering the final year of his deal with the club and is set to earn a base salary of $4 million. Brown is looked at as the presumptive starter at left tackle for the Patriots in 2023 as the O-line looks to rebound off of a 2022 season where quarterback Mac Jones was sacked 34 times in 14 games played.

Bill Belichick acknowledged that some players did not report to minicamp during his pre-practice press conference on Monday, but did not mention the players by name.

"I don't think everybody's here," Belichick said. "Working through a couple things."

Players that don't report to minicamp are subject to fines. Missing the first official practice would trigger a $16,459 fine, $32,920 for the second day, and $49,374 for the third.