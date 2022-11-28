The Patriots organization helped Virginia players attend the funeral of their teammates after three members of the college football team were killed in a shooting earlier in November. The funerals were held in three different states, so Patriots owner Robert Kraft sent the team plane to Virginia at no charge to help with travel.

Wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler and linebacker D'Sean Perry were fatally shot by former Virginia walk-on football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. on Nov. 13 following a class field trip.

After the incident, the Cavaliers decided to forgo their final two football games of the 2022 season.

Jones was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of malicious wounding. He is being held without bail at Albemarle County Regional Jail in Charlottesville and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 8.

Perry's funeral took place on Saturday in Miami and Chandler's happened the following day in Virginia Beach. Davis' is scheduled for Wednesday in North Charleston, S.C.

A large memorial service for the victims was held on campus a week ago.

Running back Mike Hollins was shot and had to undergo multiple surgeries, but he was released from the hospital last week. A fifth student who is not part of the football team, Marlee Morgan, suffered non-life threatening injuries and has also been discharged from the hospital.

The Patriots' next game is on Thursday, Dec. 1 at home as they host the Buffalo Bills, which means they won't be needing the plane this week. They are not the only team to help honor the Virginia victims. The Washington Commanders wore helmet decals with the numbers of the deceased players.

College teams have also stepped up. James Madison and Old Dominion also wore special decals. Liberty and Virginia Tech honored the team by wearing navy and orange uniforms -- the Cavaliers' colors -- during their game on Nov. 19. The ACC asked for a moment of silence at all conference home games and the league office produced field signage with a "UVA Strong" graphic.