Patriots linebacker calls out fans in New England for booing during team's brutal loss to Chiefs

The New England Patriots don't get booed at home very often, but that's exactly what happened on Sunday during the team's 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Near the end of the first half, the Patriots put together two ugly offensive possessions and after going three-and-out on both of them, the boo birds came out at Gillette Stadium, which didn't sit well with at least one Patriots player.

During an interview with NBC Sports Boston this week, Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy called the booing "disrespectful."

"Too much booing for me," Van Noy said. "I thought it was disrespectful."

Before Sunday's game against the Chiefs, it had been more than two years since Patriots fans had witnessed a loss at Gillette Stadium, so Patriots fans may have just been in shock, but still, Van Noy wasn't thrilled to see Patriots fans boo a 10-3 team that's won three Super Bowls over the past five years.

"Obviously it sucks when it doesn't go the way we want, but know that we're all trying," Van Noy said. "We're trying to put the best product on the field. We're not trying to disappoint anyone. Just imagine as a fan or a media person that our feelings are probably 100 times more. Our livelihoods are on the line and we want to win."

The booing was hot topic after the game. Everyone from Bill Belichick to Tom Brady was asked about it following the seven-point loss. On Belichick's end, he was asked if he had any "reaction" to the booing.

"No, we're just trying to win games," Belichick said.

As for Brady, he defended the fans when he was asked about the booing during an interview with WEEI in Boston on Monday.

"Everyone has the right to do what they want to do and feel how they want to feel and we as a team obviously feel very disappointed when we lose games," Brady said, "So you just take it for what it is and try to move forward and do the best you can do and that's what everyone's trying to do out there."

Brady also pointed out that the fans in New England have been supporting the team in droves for years.

"Look, we've had millions of people show up for our winning celebrations, our rallies after we've won Super Bowls," Brady said. "I think when you play sports, nothing's guaranteed and you have wins, you have losses, you have highs, you have lows, you have great, thrilling wins, and you have very tough losses. I think how you handle those things, I would say gracefully is most important to me."

Unfortunately for the Patriots, things might not get any easier the next time they play at home. After a road trip to Cincinnati this week, the team will be hosting the Bills in Week 16, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Patriots offense struggle once again since the Bills have one of the best defenses in the NFL.