Patriots lose college scouting director as he takes front office job with the Titans, per report

The New England Patriots have seen a number of longtime figures depart the franchise this offseason and the hits apparently keep coming. Director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort is leaving the organization to become the director of player personnel of the Tennessee Titans, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Ossenfort originally joined the Patriots as an assistant back in 2003 and worked his way through the front office ranks. He was named the director of college scouting back in 2014 when Jon Robinson left for the Buccaneers. Of course, Robinson has since moved on from Tampa Bay and is currently the general manager of the Titans, so Ossenfort will have a lot of familiarity in his new position working under Robinson. He's also now aligned with head coach Mike Vrabel, who played for the Patriots from 2001-2008 and won three Super Bowls with the franchise.

The end of Ossenfort's time with the Patriots wasn't exactly surprising as his contract was set to expire this offseason and he had already interviewed for the Cleveland Browns general manager job back in January. He was also reportedly blocked from interviewing for the Texans GM position by the Patriots before Houston promoted head coach Bill O'Brien to the role.

New England also seemed to be bracing for Ossenfort to leave and a front office shakeup as they hired former Browns assistant GM Eliot Wolf earlier this offseason.