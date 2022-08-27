The New England Patriots preseason has not gone as well as they probably would've liked it to go, losing two of the three games, including a 23-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders to conclude the preseason. The offense did not look ready to go and the struggles on the field lead to frustrations off the field.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was not happy with his Friday night performance and the emotions of the loss showed as his offense failed to play at a high level.

Jones played four drives against the Raiders, going 9 of 13 with 71 yards and an interception on a pass intended to Kendrick Bourne.

After the game, Jones explained where the emotion came from and why he was visibly upset during the game.

"I think I care a lot about this game, and I sometimes get a little bit too passionate. After the interception and all that, I tried to just clean the plate and start fresh. Sometimes it's getting the frustration out and moving on," the former first round pick said.

Head coach Bill Belichick was also asked about Jones' showing frustrations, but in true Belichick fashion had a much simpler answer.

The usually emotion-less and monotone Belichick said, "I don't know. I'm sure everybody has their own emotions."

Jones is heading into his second year as the team's starter and has a lot to prove after showing he has serious potential in his first season.

The Patriots kick off the regular season in Miami, a place they historically struggle in, against the Dolphins.