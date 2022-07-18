Mac Jones is ready to build upon what was a very strong 2021 rookie campaign and, for him, that means waving off a delicious bowl of ice cream -- more often than not. A large part of the quarterback's offseason preparation has been a focus on an improved diet, and he's going to walk into New England Patriots training camp with an improved physique because of it. So despite having his own "Mac Attack" flavor of ice cream -- offered by Hood Park -- he's not sitting around eating barrels of it.

A cheat day here or there notwithstanding, Jones is proud of how far he's come with his diet entering Year 2.

"I think it's important to assess everything and that was one of the things I wanted to improve," Jones said, via NBC Sports Boston. "I made significant strides in that area, fixing my body and feeling comfortable and feeling healthier and better."

As mentioned, that doesn't mean Jones has sworn off the sweet stuff entirely, but rather learned how to say "when."

"At the end of the day, you're still a human and you want to eat what you want to eat, but you have to be disciplined as best as you can," he added.

The 15th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones entered the Patriots organization last season as the QB looked upon to lead the team into the post-Brady era. He'd go on to earn both a Pro Bowl nod and PFWA All-Rookie Team honors, finishing with a 10-7 record and 3,801 passing yards with 22 touchdowns in 17 starts. He's looking to level up in 2022, and it starts fine tuning his body for the rigors of a now-lengthened NFL season.

"It all goes back into just trying to be a better player and person," said Jones. "That was my goal this offseason. I feel better, I feel confident, and that's what's important. I'm just gonna try and go in there and do my thing and lead everybody and help us come together as a unit.

"That's kind of what it's all about, and the offseason's a great time to sit back and relax a little bit but also try and make strides in where you want to make strides, so I feel like I've done that."