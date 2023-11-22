Bill Belichick kept his cards close to the vest earlier this week when asked who'll start for the Patriots on Sunday when they take on the Giants in New York. While the head coach didn't reveal New England's plans with his words, his actions by sending Mac Jones out to meet the media on Wednesday -- typically the duties of the starter -- could tip which way he's leaning.

Of course, Jones was asked if he will start in Week 12 during his midweek presser and the quarterback did sound optimistic about his chances, but didn't give a concrete answer.

"Hope so," Jones said. "I mean, that's the plan."

When asked to clarify whether or not "the plan" was the team's or simply his mindset that he was going to be the starter heading into this weekend, Jones answered, "We'll see."

Mac Jones NE • QB • #10 CMP% 65.4 YDs 2031 TD 10 INT 10 YD/Att 6.27 View Profile

Jones was asked what -- if anything -- Belichick has shared with him. him about who will start against the Giants.

"We've had good conversations, and really what I've been focusing on is what I can control," he said. "Put a lot of thought into that, the things that I can control throughout the year, in the past and in the future, and right now that's today. Really focused on having good walkthroughs, which we did, and then have a good practice. So, that's what I can do, control what I can control."

The Patriots were on the bye in Week 11 and the last time they were on the field Jones was benched late in the fourth quarter against the Colts in Germany. That marked the third time this season that the former first-round pick was sent to the bench, and now his future with the organization seems very much in doubt not only in the coming seasons but for the rest of this year.

"It's good," Jones said about his confidence level. "I think, like I always talk about, when you're a competitor, there's things you're going to bump into but you just have to keep going. I know I'm going to keep going. Like I said, it will all work out. It always has. As long as you keep working and fighting through the vines, right? You've got to keep pushing and keep making it work. It might not happen today or tomorrow, but you've got to make it work. Just through you're work ethic and all those things."

The Patriots could look to give Jones, Bailey Zappe, and Will Grier first-team reps throughout this week and then come to a conclusion on a starter at some point before Sunday.

"Not too bad," Jones said about how it was splitting reps last week. "I think everyone has to get a chance to get their reps, and we've been splitting them for a little bit of time here. So, just trying to take advantage of my reps when I go in there, and when I don't get the reps, just go off to the side and throw with the receivers or with an equipment manager and make sure I get all the throws that I need."

Jones has started every game for the Patriots this season, but whether or not that streak continues appears to be very much in question.