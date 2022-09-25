The New England Patriots are holding their breath as second-year quarterback Mac Jones suffered a left leg injury with just under two minutes remaining in their 37-26 Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jones hopped off the field without putting any weight on his leg, and did not return to the game.

The injury occurred when Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell hit Jones high, and came down on the backside of his left leg. Jones' reaction was a frightening one, as he immediately knew something was wrong. Right after the hit, Jones got up on his right leg and hopped over to the sideline. According to the Boston Sports Journal, Jones was screaming in pain while he was carried down the stairs to the locker room.

Initial X-rays were negative, per reports, but the Patriots now fear Jones has tendon and/or ligament damage in his ankle, according to NFL Media. The QB will undergo further testing Monday to determine the extent of his injury.

Jones struggled Sunday afternoon as he completed 22 of 32 passes for 321 yards and three interceptions. He also rushed five times for 31 yards and one touchdown. After the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he had no update on Jones.