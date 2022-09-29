It's been a rough year for Mac Jones. Three weeks into the 2022 season, the Patriots' quarterback has battled back spasms, suffered a severe high-ankle sprain and logged more X-ray visits than victories. But don't count him out for Sunday's Week 4 matchup with the Packers. Despite coach Bill Belichick confirming this week that veteran backup Brian Hoyer is preparing to fill in under center, Jones is telling teammates he might suit up against Green Bay, after all.

"Mac Jones is in the facility and participating in game planning," Mike Giardi reported Thursday. "[He's] still operating as if he has a chance."

Jones still has a chance to play, despite the second-year signal-caller leaving Week 3's loss to the Ravens early, with trainers helping him to the locker room as he screamed in pain from the ankle injury. Initial reports from ESPN suggested Jones' high-ankle sprain was so severe that it would've required surgery for most players, likely sidelining him multiple weeks. Belichick downplayed the severity of the injury on Wednesday, telling reporters Jones has made significant progress in his recovery.

Jones wasn't particularly productive even before going down Sunday, finishing the Patriots' 37-26 loss with three interceptions. The 2021 first-rounder has now thrown just two touchdowns compared to five picks during New England's 1-2 start. In the event he can't play against the Packers, Hoyer will take over, with rookie Bailey Zappe serving as the interim No. 2. The former is on his third stint with the Patriots, and last started for the team in 2020.