Patriots mascot apparently 'not hospitalized' after 'painful attack' from Jets safety Jamal Adams' tackle

Every great Patriots Super Bowl run needs a great Patriots controversy. Spygate. Deflategate. Mascotgate (ft. Jamal Adams). The latest thing is the stupidest thing, with Jets safety Jamal Adams tackling Pat the Patriot and the joking about sending him to the hospital.

This is very 2019 and very annoying: Adams was at the Pro Bowl and was signing autographs for fans when he decided to take off sprinting down the sideline of the field and tackle the Patriots mascot. Adams delivered a form tackle, knocking the mascot to the ground in what appeared to be a pretty hysterical encounter, because everyone was fine.

But then Adams told multiple reporters that he was being harassed by the NFL about the guy in the costume being taken to the hospital, which was a little bit more concerning!

Turns out he may have been joking -- which would be a weird thing to joke about, but whatever -- because a Patriots spokesman told Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal that the mascot "was not hospitalized."

On the Patriots mascot incident with Jamal Adams, from a team spokesperson: “He was not hospitalized. He did seek medical treatment from the on-site medic. It was a painful attack.” — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) January 25, 2019

I'm not going to sit here and get outraged over this, even if I feel a little duped for writing a story about the Pats mascot being hospitalized because of what Adams told multiple reporters.

Here are two actual quotes:

"All jokes aside, I didn't hit him that hard," Adams said. "I don't know what's really going on, but they did tell me he's in the hospital." "They're not happy with me right now. The NFL is calling my phone, blowing me up, saying that I put him in the hospital so I gotta go check on him, make sure he's OK," Adams said.

You can't say that stuff and then be mad that people ran with a story. You can't claim "fake news" when you're the one propagating a story.

Anyway, here's hoping that Pat the Patriot is fine and healthy and ready to go for the Super Bowl and no one is in the hospital for being blindsided at the Pro Bowl by a much bigger human and that Adams can now spend his free time focusing in on tackling people who deserve to be tackled.

If you still haven't marked your calendar for the Super Bowl, the game will be kicking off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS and you can stream it right here. If you're thinking about buying a new TV for the big game, CNET has you covered. They shared their best picks for every budget.