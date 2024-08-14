After four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matt Judon held-in at the New England Patriots training camp while in search of a new contract, the team has decided to move on from him, trading him to the Atlanta Falcons, according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

The Falcons are acquiring Judon in exchange for a third-round pick, according to ESPN. The 32-year-old's 28.0 sacks from 2021 through 2022 rank as tied for the third-most in the NFL with Steelers All-Pro T.J. Watt, trailing only 49ers All-Pro Nick Bosa (34.0) and Browns 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett (32.0) in that span. Judon suffered a torn lower bicep in Week 4 of the 2023 season that knocked him out for the rest of the year. Judon's 2022 sack total (15.5) and 2021 sack total (12.5) stand as the third and fourth-most in a single season in Patriots history since sacks began being tracked as an official individual statistic in 1982.

Atlanta ranked 25th in the NFL in quarterback pressure rate (32.7%) and tied for 21st in sacks (42.0), so he will be a welcome addition for a squad whose most notable front-seven acquisition this offseason was drafting Clemson defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro in the second round (35th overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Falcons' third-round pick from the same class, Washington edge rusher Bralen Trice, was placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL in the team's preseason opener.

The trade for Judon represents a hard-fought victory for Atlanta after striking out twice when trying to trade for pass-rush help within the past year. Per ESPN, the Falcons attempted to trade for Montez Sweat before the Washington Commanders flipped him to the Chicago Bears at the 2023 trade deadline in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick. They also attempted to trade up to select UCLA All-American edge rusher Laiatu Latu in the most recent draft after selecting Washington 2023 Heisman Trophy runner-up quarterback Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall. Latu ended up being the first defensive players selected in April after the Indianapolis Colts chose him with the 15th overall pick.

On the Patriots side of things, new head coach Jerod Mayo and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf take a page out of New England's former head coach (and personnel decision maker) Bill Belichick's playbook by flipping a player looking to get paid into his 30s.

Atlanta doesn't have a new contract already set up for Judon as a part of the trade, per ESPN, but its plan is to negotiate one with him before the 2024 season kicks off in September. Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot would be wise to get things done quickly in order to avoid a situation similar to what the New York Jets are currently going through with Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick.