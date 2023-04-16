The 2023 NFL season is months away, but two of the league's biggest stars have already begun splashing their way into the win column. Patriots linebacker Matt Judon and Vikings running back Dalvin Cook united to win "The Catch," a Sport Fishing Championship tournament that took place Saturday and featured numerous NFL standouts.

With a total of 425 points, Judon, Cook and angler Taylor Sanford -- who comprised "Team Gypsea" -- placed comfortably ahead of the second-place finishers, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones of "Team Quantified," who scored 300. Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II placed third with 75 points as "Team Rising Sons," while Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins and Eagles receiver A.J. Brown -- who went by "Team Polarizer" -- finished fourth with 50 points.

The exhibition, which took place off the waters of Miami Beach and aired on CBS, used SFC's billfish catch-and-release scoring system. Team Gypsea, therefore, had the most points based on species as they caught a sailfish, red snapper, blackfin tuna and a giant amberfish, among others.

"The Catch" was much more than a fun day out on the water for NFL stars, as the event raised money for the Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization "committed to ensuring all Coast Guard members and families have the resources they need to build resilience throughout their lives."