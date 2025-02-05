The New England Patriots are beginning anew after a disappointing 4-13 campaign, but there was a bright spot that came from the 2024 season. New England found a prospective franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, who was named a Pro Bowl alternate after completing 66.6% of his passes for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. In fact, the Patriots may have actually found two quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

New England selected former Tennessee signal-caller Joe Milton III with the No. 193 overall pick, and he was an intriguing prospect given his size and the absolute cannon he possesses for a right arm. Milton played just one game in his rookie campaign, but it may have been enough to drum up some trade interest.

According to Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, "There's increasing belief around the NFL that the Patriots are at least contemplating a trade of Milton this offseason." Bedard says Milton is not officially on the trade block right now, but once everything is settled with the new coaching staff, it could be considered. What could New England get in return for Milton? Bedard says some league executives believe the Patriots could land up to a third-round pick.

Milton registered a couple highlight-reel plays in the preseason, including one in which he broke two sacks and ran for 13 yards, but he raised the eyebrows of the NFL world in the Patriots' regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills in Milton's first extended playing time.

Milton completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown, and also rushed for 16 yards and another score in a 23-16 victory that cost the Patriots the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Milton showed off his big arm on several plays, including on this incredible touchdown pass that ended up not counting because of a penalty:

It's clear that Milton has the frame, athleticism and the arm strength that you want from a quarterback, but he's not exactly a polished passer. During his days in Knoxville, Milton was inconsistent from an accuracy standpoint, to say the least. When evaluating him as a prospect, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com even described Milton's lack of placement and timing as a deep-ball passer "disturbing."

Still, Milton's upside is evident, and if the Patriots were to make him available via trade, there would be interest.