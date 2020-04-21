Patriots may have used wrong pants in new jersey reveal
There was a noticeable difference in the pants that were shown with the Patriots' new white jerseys
On Monday, the New England Patriots joined a host of NFL teams that have unveiled new uniforms for the 2020 season. However, there is speculation that one of the uniform combinations was incorrect. Paul Lukas of Uni Watch pointed out that there was discrepancies when it comes to the white uniform combination that the Patriots released.
When the uniforms were originally unveiled, the white jersey combination featured a very thick white stripe on the navy-colored pants.
Just hours later, Patriots running back James White posted a photo on his Instagram in which he's wearing the white uniform with the navy-colored pants. However, the white stripe on the pants was a lot thinner -- like they have been on the team's color rush jerseys. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore also posted a photo of himself sporting the away uniform combination and the pants are the same as White's.
It's clearly the same uniform combination, but the pants are a bit different.
Of course, it's very possible that Gilmore and White are wearing the incorrect pants that go with the white away jersey. However, Lukas reports that he was shown a concept photo from a source that has access to the NFL Style Guide and that the pair of teammates wore the correct pants that go along with the away jersey.
If that is correct, the uniform combination is definitely wrong in terms of these specific pants. It's unclear if the Patriots will address this issue before the 2020 season gets underway.
