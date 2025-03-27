The New England Patriots desperately needed more talent at the wide receiver position after their group at the position totaled a combined 1,723 yards receiving last season, the fewest in the NFL.

That's why they signed four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a 31-year-old coming off a torn ACL, to a three-year deal worth $69 million with $26 million guaranteed on Tuesday. One of the top priorities of their offseason was upgrading their support system around quarterback Drake Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Diggs is their latest swing at doing just that. They have also signed wide receiver Mack Hollins, center Garrett Bradbury, guard Wes Schweitzer and offensive tackle Morgan Moses this offseason.

"Yeah, just trying to make sure we're supporting Drake [Maye] and supporting the football team," Patriots new head coach Mike Vrabel said on the "Green Light with Chris Long" podcast on Thursday when asked about addition of Diggs. "This is a highly confident receiver that's produced throughout his career in multiple ways. Play style, he's got a play strength to him that you see. He can play physical. Route craft, good at the catch point. He's been good in the red zone. There's a play style to him that I've always appreciated and that we want to continue to enhance and make sure that he's continuing to do things to help us. It's just his conversation, his demeanor, his attitude and his presence have been great through our conversations. Hopefully, we can continue to add good players."

New England will be able to continue accelerating its rebuild under Vrabel with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after a 4-13 campaign this past season.