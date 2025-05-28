New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs was not present at OTAs on Wednesday, but he was still the first player head coach Mike Vrabel addressed during the question-and-answer session.

A video of Diggs partying on a yacht and handing off what appeared to be a substance in a baggie to a woman went viral on social media this week. Vrabel told reporters the team was aware of it, and that he wants his players to make "great decisions" on and off the field. Vrabel added that any conversation he's had with Diggs will remain between him and the club.

Diggs previously attended an OTA session with the Patriots, but clearly skipped out on this week's voluntary workouts.

After one season with the Houston Texans, Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Patriots in March. He tore his ACL in Week 8 last season, but appears to be on track to be cleared for the 2025 season.

The 31-year-old pass-catcher made four straight Pro Bowls from 2020-23, but has seen his receiving yards per game and yards per reception decline in each of the last two seasons. Diggs has gone 19 straight games without a 100-yard receiving outing, which marks the longest drought of his NFL career, but the Patriots believe he can be a reliable target for developing quarterback Drake Maye.