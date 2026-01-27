The New England Patriots are heading to their 10th Super Bowl this century after defeating the Broncos 10-7 in a snowy, defense-heavy game in Denver. Patriots Nation went from celebrating a historically quick rebuild to worrying about the status of their starting quarterback as the team heads into Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks.

A social media account called "Pro Football Doc," run by David J. Chao, who provides insight on many injuries after serving a an NFL team doctor for 17-plus years, made a claim that quarterback Drake Maye injured his shoulder in the AFC Championship Game.

"There is no question in my mind that Drake Maye injured his right throwing shoulder against the Denver Broncos," Chao said. "Of course, how bad is the injury remains to be seen. What type of injury -- I'm still gathering data, but let me give you the evidence."

Coach Mike Vrabel was asked about his quarterback's status during his appearance on WEEI on Tuesday.

"There's not a player on our team that's 100% healthy," Vrabel said. "I would imagine we'll go through the injury report, and whenever we have to turn that in, we'll turn it in. But nobody's 100%. This will be our 21st game."

During his media availability shortly after his radio spot, Vrabel said the situation was "probably" blown out of proportion.

"I wouldn't say anybody hurt anything," Vrabel said, when asked if Maye hurt his shoulder. "This is a sport where there's gonna be things that come up. We'll talk about whatever status each player has for the game once we're required to. We understand that. We were able to function offensively, throw the football, run the football so that's kinda where everybody's at."

Maye was sacked five times and took numerous other hits, including one that some are pointing as the cause of the apparent injury. In the third quarter, Maye slid at the end of a 13-yard run and was tackled by Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga. Maye landed on his throwing shoulder and at the end of the play was seen holding that shoulder.

After Sunday's win, Maye admitted that he was dealing with "bumps and bruises."

"I think a lot of those guys in that locker room are battling through things," Maye said. "At the same time, the best thing about it is we have another chance at it. Another chance at it to get healthy. Two weeks -- a chance to go win the Super Bowl. That's what it is, and that's pretty cool."

Some have theorized that the Patriots were more conservative on offense because he injured his shoulder. Others point out that the lack of a pass game was due to inclement weather, wanting to eat up more of the clock and the confidence in their defense against a Broncos offense that wasn't productive for most of the game.

Just two plays after the alleged injury occurred, Maye completed a 31-yard pass to Mack Hollins, a play that is also being used by some to say Maye's throwing shoulder is fine.

To seal the win, Maye called his own number, running on a naked bootleg rather than the seemingly original plan to hand the ball to running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The second-year QB's risk paid off when he gained seven yards on third-and-5, with a slight stiff arm using his throwing hand.

The Patriots will release an injury report on Wednesday and what it says about Maye will be a main topic of conversation throughout Super Bowl week.

The Seahawks are currently 4.5-point favorites in the Super Bowl.