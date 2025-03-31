After being placed on the non-football illness list with blood clots, New England Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore received good news. Head coach Mike Vrabel said he expected Barmore to participate in their offseason program. The team's voluntary offseason program begins April 7.

Barmore missed most of the 2024 season after he was diagnosed with blood clots last summer. He missed the first 10 games and then returned to play in four contests, but after experiencing more symptoms was once again sidelined.

"He popped in the other day to see the doctors. When he walked into the training room, just his energy and presence, so I know that he's feeling better," Vrabel said, via ESPN. "We'll continue to evaluate him. It's something very serious. We take the health of our players extremely serious, especially when you're talking about something like blood clots, and we're going to have a great plan for him."

In the four games played last year, he recorded six combined tackles and one sack.

Barmore signed a four-year contract extension worth up to $92 million last year -- at the time marking the largest contract in franchise history for a player other than Tom Brady. He began his career with the Patriots as a second-round pick and is tied to the team for the next three years.

The 25-year-old had 64 combined tackles, 8.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and six passes defensed in 2023. For his career, he has 138 total tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, nine pass deflections and one forced fumble.