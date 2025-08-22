The New England Patriots wrapped up the preseason on Thursday night with a 42-10 loss to the New York Giants. While the scoreboard was ugly, what coach Mike Vrabel is about to do to someone in his organization is going to be uglier.

Prior to the game on Thursday, Jordan Schultz reported that Patriots' second-year wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk would miss the entire 2025 season due to a shoulder injury that requires surgery. Vrabel was asked about this report in his postgame press conference. He declined to confirm it, instead saying he was going to figure out who was leaking information.

"No," Vrabel replied to the question. "Other than I'd like to find out where some of these come from. Some of these rats around here. So, we'll figure that out."

ESPN reported that Polk would undergo shoulder surgery, but it was unknown how long he would be out. Mike Reiss said that the wideout could potentially return later in the season depending on what the doctors see during the procedure. Polk suffered the injury in New England's preseason opener vs. the Washington Commanders.

Vrabel was known for running a tight ship during his six seasons with the Tennessee Titans, and it led to success. The three-time Super Bowl champion linebacker went 54-45, won the AFC South in back-to-back seasons and was named the NFL Coach of the Year in 2021 when Tennessee shocked the football world by securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC. In New England, he's got some work to do as an exterminator.