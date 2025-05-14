Mike Vrabel is entering his first year as the Patriots head coach, and if voluntary workouts are any indication of how he will run the team, the former New England linebacker will be making sure his players go all in on every snap, even in practice. Defensive tackle Milton Williams joined the Patriots this offseason during free agency, by way of the Philadelphia Eagles, penning a four-year, $104 million contract and is settling into his new team as offseason programs kick off.

As the contract shows, there is an expectation for the role Williams will play on the defense and on the team -- as a leader and one of the stars.

Williams had his first experience with how Vrabel will be as a coach this week, telling a story about what Vrabel said to him during sprints. Vrabel noticed that Williams was lessening his effort as he reached the end of a sprint and called out the defending Super Bowl champ to push harder.

Williams said Vrabel told him, "Don't let them catch you."

While some players don't appreciate being called out in front of their teammates, Williams saw it as something positive. He believes that type of coaching will not only help him, but the rest of the team as well.

"He wants me to go fast and empty the tank every rep," Williams said, via Boston.com. "I like that. I don't think I'm bigger than the next person. I don't mind him calling me out. Calling me out is going to help the other guys. We have no excuses."

The Patriots finished 4-13 in 2024 and made some major changes during the 2025 offseason, two of the biggest being the hiring of Vrabel, following the firing of Jerod Mayo, and adding Williams.