SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The New England Patriots entered last offseason with money to burn -- possessing over $120 million in available salary cap space -- and hellbent on adding elite talent to the roster. One of their big-ticket items from that free agent class ended up being defensive tackle Milton Williams, who inked a four-year, $104 million contract, which made him the highest-paid player in the history of the franchise.

But this marriage that has Williams and the Patriots playing in Super Bowl LX nearly did not come to fruition. Instead, Williams almost joined another playoff team: the Carolina Panthers.

At the start of free agency, reports surfaced that Carolina was finalizing a deal with Williams. Moments later, however, Williams' situation was turned upside down with New England coming over the top with their lucrative offer to poach him.

"New England showed me that they wanted me more," Williams told CBS Sports from his podium during Super Bowl Opening Night. "They believed in me more. They believed in who I am and what I bring to the table. They showed that. Talking to coach Vrabel, his plan for me. This organization, winning, knowing what winning looks like, being there, done that multiple times, I wanted to be a part of that."

Vrabel noted on Monday that he had long admired Williams as both a player and person, even scouting him when he was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans and the defensive tackle was entering the NFL Draft in 2021 out of Louisiana Tech. While Vrabel's blueprint for Williams, coupled with the Patriots pushing their chips into the middle with their substantial offer, got a deal done, the star lineman admittedly started to go down the road of envisioning his tenure in Carolina.

"Definitely," Williams said when asked if there was a moment he thought he'd be a Panther. "I actually was pulling up some Little League photos of me. One of my Little League teams I played football for was the Panthers, so I was looking, I was trying to find them, but it didn't end up working out that way."

As for Williams' former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, he noted that the two sides "didn't really have a conversation" about remaining with the franchise, further paving the way to Foxborough.

It's a fascinating what-if scenario had Williams and the Patriots not come to terms on a deal, and he did end up with the Panthers. Despite winning the NFC South and making the playoffs, Carolina could've used a talent like Williams after a 2025 season where they were tied for the third-fewest sacks in the league. He and fellow defensive tackle Derrick Brown could've formed a lethal duo along the defensive line in a similar way Williams and Christian Barmore do now in New England.

While it's natural to think what could have been, it's hard to imagine either the Patriots or Williams regretting joining forces. Williams has helped spearhead a historically stout run by New England's defense this postseason, surrendering just 8.7 points per game (lowest since the 2000 Baltimore Ravens) and just two touchdowns on 36 drives. Now, they are just one game away from a championship, which would be the second-consecutive title for Williams after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy last season with Philadelphia.