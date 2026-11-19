During the New England Patriots' Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks last season, the Seattle defense dominated the New England offense up front. It was a huge part of the game. The Seahawks registered six sacks on Drake Maye, and the Patriots' offensive line allowed 25 total pressures on 57 dropbacks — a 43.8% pressure rate, according to Pro Football Focus.

And it's possible that the player who actually allowed the fewest pressures among that group — right tackle Morgan Moses was actually the culprit.

Former NFL analytics staffer Ryan Paganetti analyzed hundreds of Patriots offensive snaps and found a tell in Moses' stance that tipped opposing defenses off to whether each play would be a pass or a run. When Moses lined up with his hands clasped together on his knee while the Patriots were in shotgun, New England passed 90% of the time, Paganetti noted. And when Moses lined up with his hands apart, the Patriots ran the ball 78% of the time.

Paganetti notes Moses had this tell during much of last year and during the Super Bowl, and infers it may have continued for part of this season. He said he was planning on posting about the tell before Week 1, but "a player on another team encouraged [him] to hold it because they wanted to use it themselves against New England."

The reason this is particularly notable is that Seahawks defensive back Devon Witherspoon claimed after the Super Bowl that the Seahawks did have a tell on the Patriots' offensive linemen coming into the game.

"I knew what was going on," Witherspoon told SiriusXM NFL Radio at the time. "We had a good tell on what they like to do and how they like to play and how they were going to attack us."

Witherspoon specifically noted the offensive linemen were the ones who had the tell.

"We had a tell on their guards and their tackles; how they like to set, they're going to overset on certain rushes," Witherspoon said after the Super Bowl. "They're going to fall for certain moves any time a group of guys get after them, and today I think we did that."

It's possible that other teams noticed this trend and have used it against Moses, who has not had his best year in 2026.

This season, Moses' 13.9% pressure rate allowed is the fourth-highest among all offensive linemen with at least 100 pass-blocking snaps, according to NFL.com's Next Gen Stats. Moses has done okay in terms of quick pressure rate (2.6%) and sack rate (1.1%), where his numbers are in line with the rest of his career, but the high total pressure rate could be due, at least in part, to opposing defensive lines getting a hint as to whether a particular play will be a pass or a run.

Paganetti is a reliable source for nuggets like this. He spent several years working with NFL teams in analytics and game management, including for the Eagles, Jaguars, and Raiders. He spent the 2025 season with Las Vegas, which faced the Patriots in Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Paganetti said he noticed this tell from Moses before that game, and the Raiders used it in route to a 20-13 upset over the eventual AFC Champions. Earlier this season, Paganetti also discovered a distracting video board tactic New England used against opposing kickers under Bill Belichick. Because of that discovery, the NFL eventually changed the rules for what teams can put on their video boards during field goals.