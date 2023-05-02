After a shaky 2022 season, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has a lot riding on this year. How far he can go in the league is still a debate and head coach Bill Belichick will not even commit to the rising third-year player being the team's starter.

While there may be some Jones doubters, his newest wide receiver believes in his quarterback.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, who helped the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII, signed a three-year $33 million deal with New England this offseason and has confidence in the team he's with.

Smith-Schuster says he is excited to get to work with No. 10, complimenting how hard Jones works to improve.

"I think his role, his leadership is something that I've seen from afar," Smith-Schuster said (via Mike Reiss of ESPN). "His work ethic is hard — he's a hard-working guy. Very, very smart at what he does in just working on his craft."

As far as Jones' future is concerned, Smith-Schuster says, "the sky is the limit."

The wide receiver likes how the offense is shaping up, saying, "I think with the guys that we have here and all the weapons, it's going to be a fun year."

Among others, the Patriots have wide receivers DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton and tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki.

They also have a new offensive coordinator in Bill O'Brien, who is making his return to New England. With the change in coordinator and another year under his belt, Jones should have better decision-making skills and an improvement in his stats.

Smith-Schuster is confident it can happen and will be one of the players trying to help get it done. Last season with the Chiefs, Smith-Schuster played in 16 games, with 78 receptions, 933 yards and three touchdowns.