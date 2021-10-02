Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry has been activated off of injured reserve ahead of Sunday night's huge game against the Buccaneers. Harry has not played this season after sustaining a shoulder injury during the preseason.

Despite previous trade requests, it appears that Harry has patched things up with the Patriots, who made him the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 draft. After catching just 12 passes as a rookie, Harry caught 33 of 57 targets for 309 yards and two touchdowns for New England in 2020, which faltered to its first losing season in two decades.

"N'Keal and I have talked about it," Patriots coach Bill Belichick at the conclusion of training camp. "I think we had a good conversation. We have a good relationship, so not going to get into all that."

Patriots receivers coach Michael Lombardi echoed Belichick's sentiments.

"I know it was reported and all that stuff, but I just know that N'Keal is a guy that I've grown to really admire and love," Lombardi said. "He's a player on our team and in our room, and I think really highly of N'Keal for how he comes in here and works and I have a great relationship with N'Keal.

"We are business first. He comes in here and works extremely hard, and I appreciate that. He's very hard-working. You know what? I'm going to come in and coach him as hard as I can every day, and he's going to come out here and work hard every day. That's really all I can ask of him. That's what he asks of me. He expects me to coach him hard. He's going to work hard because I coach him hard, and we expect a lot out of him."

Harry is part of a Patriots receiving corps that includes Jakobi Meyers and newcomers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. New England's offense has been led by quarterback Mac Jones, who has completed 67.5 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and three interceptions through three games.