Patriots receiver N'Keal Harry did not sustain structural damage to his shoulder after injuring it during Thursday's preseason win over the Eagles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter added that Harry is currently week to week as he looks to heal his injury. Harry was seen in a sling following the game after falling hard on his left shoulder during the first half. He sustained the injury while trying to catch a deep pass from rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Despite previous trade requests, it appears that Harry has patched things up with the Patriots, who made him the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 draft. After catching just 12 passes as a rookie, Harry caught 33 of 57 targets for 309 yards and two touchdowns for New England in 2020, which faltered to its first losing season in two decades.

"N'Keal and I have talked about it," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said to reporters earlier this week. "I think we had a good conversation. We have a good relationship, so not going to get into all that."

Patriots receivers coach Michael Lombardi echoed Belichick's sentiments after Wednesday's practice.

"I know it was reported and all that stuff, but I just know that N'Keal is a guy that I've grown to really admire and love," Lombardi said. "He's a player on our team and in our room, and I think really highly of N'Keal for how he comes in here and works and I have a great relationship with N'Keal.

"We are business first. He comes in here and works extremely hard, and I appreciate that. He's very hard-working. You know what? I'm going to come in and coach him as hard as I can every day, and he's going to come out here and work hard every day. That's really all I can ask of him. That's what he asks of me. He expects me to coach him hard. He's going to work hard because I coach him hard, and we expect a lot out of him."

Harry is part of a Patriots receiving corps that includes Jakobi Meyers and newcomers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. The group has had success with Jones and Cam Newton this preseason. The duo combined to complete 21 of 29 passes for 249 yards and a score against the Eagles.

