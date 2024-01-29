The New England Patriots have plenty of work to do this offseason to get the arrow pointing in a positive direction after a 4-13 season in 2023. Specifically, there are a lot of questions that need to be asked surrounding the quarterback position. The Patriots have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and it's widely assumed that they will use that selection to bring in a signal-caller. But what about Mac Jones?

Once thought to be the franchise centerpiece after being selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones' future in New England is murky a best. The Patriots don't plan on picking up his fifth-year option and the team won't hesitate to trade him if the right deal comes along, according to MassLive.com.

That report comes within a wide-ranging story about Jones' downfall in 2023, which led to him finishing out the year as a backup for the final six games. Rock bottom was Week 18 where Jones was inactive and listed as the emergency third quarterback, something the team didn't even relay to him as Jones found out about the demotion when the inactive list came down 90 minutes before that contest, per this latest report.

Mac Jones NE • QB • #10 CMP% 64.9 YDs 2120 TD 10 INT 12 YD/Att 6.14 View Profile

Jones' soured relationship with now former head coach Bill Belichick took center stage in the story as things deteriorated during the quarterback's second year in the league and didn't subside. While Jones may have a clean slate with Jerod Mayo now leading the organization as the newest head coach, it also doesn't sound like that'll preclude New England from pursuing a quarterback this offseason. Jones has reportedly even acknowledged that his career trajectory may have shifted down a path similar to Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield and Jared Goff, all quarterbacks who needed a revitalization after a blip in their development.

New England was 2-9 with Jones as the starter in 2023 and 8-17 over the past two seasons combined following his promising rookie season where the Patriots were 10-7 and reached the playoffs. That fall from grace now has both Jones and the Patriots looking at uncertain futures which leaves no guarantee they'll be together in 2024.